Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Vorgezogenes Weihnachtsgeschenk: "Durchbruchsmeldung"! Kommt heute noch ein richtiger Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AF18 ISIN: SE0008091904 Ticker-Symbol: 3LV 
Frankfurt
23.11.20
08:08 Uhr
3,310 Euro
-0,002
-0,06 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3103,43211:34
PR Newswire
23.11.2020 | 08:28
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LeoVegas launches record-large jackpot

LeoVegas increases the level of entertainment and launching LeoJackpot, a unique and record-large jackpot that gives the players a chance to win SEK 50 m (EUR 5 m) in their mobile device.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas is taking a further step toward being King of Casino and elevating its excitement and entertainment value with the launch of LeoJackpot. The jackpot is one of the world's biggest in online casino and is exclusive for LeoVegas brands.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer even more gaming excitement in our most popular games via our exclusive jackpot," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO. "This shows the innovative strength that exists at LeoVegas and how we are constantly driving development in our part of the entertainment industry."

The jackpot is progressive, with winnings from the start of SEK 50 m (EUR 5 m), which will successively grow bigger. LeoVegas will initially fund the jackpot with own money, which provides full flexibility in the design of the jackpot. The launch take place gradually in LeoVegas' various markets.

For further information, please contact:
Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About LeoVegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-launches-record-large-jackpot,c3241195

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3241195/1338127.pdf

LeoVegas launches record-large jackpot

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/i/leojackpot,c2852576

LeoJackpot

LEOVEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.