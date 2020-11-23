Smart integration to enrich passenger interaction as Cinemo propels the in-car experience with services, security, and unified device control

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, has announced its participation at the virtual TU-Automotive Europe 2020 event to be held between the 23rd to 26th November 2020.

TU-Automotive Europe (formerly Telematics Munich) is Europe's largest conference exhibition dedicated to the future of auto mobility. This year the event is virtual, but will deliver the same, high-quality content including world renowned keynotes, conference tracks, workshops, roundtables and working groups that TU-Automotive is known for.

Cinemo will be presenting a range of transformative technologies all designed to create an individualized holistic platform that is central to the connected car. These include Video on Demand in the vehicle, fluent Rear-Seat high-end gaming for passengers, Widevine DRM, Hardware Accelerated A/V playback, and Multi-Seat Infotainment in general. During the show, Cinemo also plans to address concerns about needs of security and updates, and to explain the missing ingredients to make in-vehicle entertainment even better than at home. Cinemo will also be participating in a panel on November 24th 2020 from 3.25-4.40pm CET (9.25-10.40am EST) which will include a meet the speaker session.

Cross-platform distributed technologies show how Cinemo is changing the face of cockpit enrichment with systematic aggregation of online and offline services and media content. Multi-Seat sharing is also a leverage as Cinemo brings an array of features to add adaptability and mobilize front and rear seat connectivity.

"TU-Automotive Europe have rightly identified that with new technology emerging daily, we are getting closer to the Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric era of mobility," said Ivan Dimkovic, Co-Founder of Cinemo. "We are delighted, therefore, to once again actively participate in a virtual setting at the TU-Automotive Europe 2020 and look forward to meeting industry leaders and valued partners."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

