Former Park Square Capital Technology Lead Tapped to Address Rapid Growth in Region

DealCloud, the premier provider of deal, relationship, and firm management software to capital market firms, announces the appointment of James Brierleyas Solutions Engineer, based in London. With more than 7 years of experience across asset classes with a technology focus, Brierley's appointment will help fuel the DealCloud Solutions Engineering program in the EMEA region.

Prior to joining DealCloud, Brierley led technology efforts at Park Square Capital, a leading private debt manager. He worked across the organization with a remit of procuring best-in-class technology solutions to support the next stage of Park Square's growth.

Brierley's first-hand knowledge of the available technology in the private capital markets will ensure DealCloud clients both current and prospective are well-placed to maximize the value that a solution like DealCloud can provide.

"Having witnessed the shortcomings of generic CRM firsthand, I was fortunate enough to be introduced to DealCloud," he commented. "Frustratingly, one of the bigger hurdles facing my previous firm like many in the industry hinged on being tied into a contract with the aforementioned CRM. After researching the alternatives, DealCloud seemed to solve so many issues facing the firm that I was able to put together a strong business case for migration."

As a former DealCloud client, Brierley enjoys a unique perspective. "Having gone through the DealCloud sales process, implementation, and account management, I'm well-placed to help our clients connect the dots of their ecosystems and keep up with the ever-growing demands facing firms in the private capital markets," he remarked.

"We had the pleasure of working with James as a client for several years before he joined us to lead our Solutions Engineering efforts in EMEA," said Michael Santos, Vice President of EMEA sales for DealCloud. "The volume of large and complex transactions in our industry is on the rise, and DealCloud has taken on a life of its own, expanding outside of just CRM and deal management. James's industry and product knowledge will ensure our clients are poised to tap into the full potential of the DealCloud solution. His ability to solve problems, break down issues, and rebuild better than before is exactly what we were looking for in this role."

Brierley began his career at Islandbridge Capital and later joined the operations team at Impax Asset Management. He holds a bachelor's degree with honors in accounting and finance from Durham University. Outside the office, Brierley is a keen sportsman who particularly enjoys rugby and squash, and describes himself as a born-again cricketer.

About DealCloud

DealCloud, an Intapp company, provides a single-source deal, relationship, and firm management platform to enable more than 900 clients to power their deal-making processes from strategy to origination to execution. We offer fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers, and other investors. For more information, visit dealcloud.com.

