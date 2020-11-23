Prestalo, the loan marketplace marks a new round of investment

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestalo, an online loan marketplace based in Spain, completed an equity financing round led by a Swedish investment fund Segovia Capital. Several existing shareholders, including family offices and business angels, also participated in the round. The deal was advised by WP Capital Group.

The funding capital will be provided in stages, the first stage amount is 500,000 euros. Since its launch in 2018 Prestalo has raised 1,5 million euros. The financing deal is a part of Prestalo's growth strategy enabling the company to continue its aggressive expansion with its unique solution - a fully automated consumer loans application and approval platform.

"A new capital injection will fuel the growth that we have been experiencing, which has also accelerated during the pandemic. Funds will allow us to expand the team and strengthen our position in the market even further."

-Kristoffer Hanson, CEO at Prestalo

Prestalo has created a unique platform for acquiring clients online that filters out the right customers using bank aggregation information. Traditional banks and financial institutions can through Prestalo get access to qualified leads at times when their offline channels have lost ground.

Today, the demand for the management of the entire online process of loan approval has increased both by end customers and financial institutions, which little by little, seek and adapt solutions that allow them to capture this type of more digital customer. "The company has a great team, a good footprint in the market, and a state-of-the-art platform. We are glad to help Prestalo to catalyze its growth potential."

-Carl Lundh, Partner at Segovia Capital



Prestalo (www.prestalo.com) was born to revolutionize the consumer loans market. Prestalo is a fast, simple, and fully automated marketplace that allows one to get personalized offers and sign a loan agreement - all in one place and in just a few minutes. The platform has 15 partner-banks and attracts over 30,000 users per month (and growing). Strategic marketing partners include Wallapop, Milanuncios, and Bnext. Prestalo is a part of the BBVA Open Innovation program.

Segovia Capital ( https://segoviacap.com/ ) is a Swedish investment fund focused on the Northern Europe, GCC region, and emerging markets.

WP Capital Group ( www.wpcapitalgroup.com ) provides M&A, capital raise, and strategic advisory



