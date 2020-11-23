The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 November 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 39,778,961 shares (DKK 39,778,961) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 15,995 shares (DKK 15,995) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 39,794,956 shares (DKK 39,794,956) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 1,495 shares DKK 142.45 - 4,500 of the new shares --------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800074