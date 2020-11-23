The new solar capacity added during the three months ending September includes 283 MW from large-scale installations and 155 MW rooftop.From pv magazine India India added 438 MW of solar capacity in the third quarter (July-Sept) of 2020, which is a 114% increase compared to 205 MW installed in the previous quarter, according to a Mercom India Research report. With this, solar installations in the first nine months (Jan-Sept) of 2020 totaled 1.73 GW, a 68% decline compared to the 5.48 GW added in the same period of 2019. Cumulative installed solar capacity stood at approximately 37.4 GW at the ...

