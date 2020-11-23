Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), and Fio Corporation ("Fio"), together Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR") are pleased to announce the signing of an MOU with Lonestar Life Sciences on November 19, 2020 to bring COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing to rural hospitals in Texas.

The engagement with Lonestar Life Sciences (LS), targets 10 rural hospitals surrounding the Austin, TX area. At each hospital, the Fionet system combined with approved lateral flow rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) will offer a complete COVID-19 screening and surveillance solution that can effectively test 20-40 people per hour with lab-based equivalency.

Fionet is a first-of-its-kind mobile testing & tracking platform designed to administer widespread rapid testing, for infectious diseases including COVID-19, and capture real-time data & insights.

"We are extremely excited to be involved in the rapid testing solutions available by Fio Rapid Response, being that Texas continues to be a hot-spot of COVID-19 infections, and the rural community is struggling to effectively handle the state's epidemic. Fio's technology will allow us to engage lab quality QC with rapid diagnostics at point-of-care, allowing us faster diagnoses, reporting and traceability of tests" said Matt Atwood, CEO of Lonestar Life Sciences.

Texas continues to be one of the hardest hit regions of the United States. Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase week over week. Rural community hospitals are essential pillars of Texas' agricultural industry. Rapid Diagnostic testing could aid these rural hospitals in reducing costs and gaining immediate insights as to the spread of the infection as we enter the cold & flu season.

"With Fionet in place, it is possible for communities to dramatically scale-up COVID-19 rapid testing and tracking, directly in the locations where people work, live and play. Widespread testing combined with real-time data tracking can be instrumental in helping communities reopen economies with confidence." said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

This engagement will also involve approaching various college football teams surrounding the Austin, TX area with the Fionet system. COVID-19 has dramatically disrupted college football and the surrounding economies that rely upon it. Fionet could be a solution to help keep staff, students and visitors safe.

About Lonestar Life Sciences

LoneStar Life Sciences focuses on natural and alternative medical therapies for allergies, asthma, pain management, cancer, cholesterol control, autoimmune disorders and neurological disorders with use of stem cell therapy and phytobiotics (therapeutic plant extracts). The future of medicine is now, and LoneStar Life Sciences will be providing the newest form of natural therapies that support and challenge the traditional forms of medicine.





Website: www.lonestarmedtech.net

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/68715_08fd5a57a4ebea13_001full.jpg

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, developed and markets the world's first integrated guidance & tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new category of solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables average healthcare workers in clinics to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing and case management. Simultaneously, as an automated by-product of its clinical use, the platform captures and provides unprecedented frontline data to remote supervisors and stakeholders, enabling real-time remote tracking, insight distribution, and intervention. Fio operates globally in partnership with local distribution, service, and support organizations and also partners with other companies that license its technologies.

Website: www.fio.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

