Lucintel Anticipates that North America Will be the Fastest Growing Region in the Cancer Biomarker Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the cancer biomarker market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnostics, research, prognostics, and risk assessment applications. The cancer biomarker market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand of early diagnosis with accurate and consistent results, growing incidence of cancer, increasing use of cancer biomarker in drug discovery and development, and rising research on cancer biomarker.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/cancer-biomarker-market.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, omics, imaging, immunoassays, cytogenetics, and bioinformatics are the major profiling technologies used to produce biomarkers which enhance cancer detection and facilitate high-speed noninvasive diagnosis. Omics technology is expected to witness the highest growth as it enables faster acquisition of genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data.

Breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, non-hodgkin's lymphoma, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, and kidney cancer are the major cancer types of the cancer biomarker market. Breast cancer is the largest application due to the high prevalence of breast cancer, increased awareness about breast cancer diagnosis, and increasing research focus on breast cancer.

North America is the largest region over the forecast period due to high incidence rate of cancer, growth in awareness on cancer.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Biomérieux, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, and Quest Diagnostics are among the major manufacturers of the cancer biomarker market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the cancer biomarker market by biomolecules type, cancer type, profiling technology, method, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Cancer Biomarker Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the cancer biomarker market by biomolecules type, cancer type, profiling technology, method, application, and region as follows:

By Profiling Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Omics

Imaging Technologies

Immunoassays

Cytogenetics

Bioinformatics

By Biomolecules Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Protein Biomarker

Genetic Biomarker

Other Cancer Biomarker

By Cancer Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Other Cancers

By Method [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Sample Preparation

Assay Development

Biomarkers and Testing

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Diagnostics

Research

Prognostics

Risk Assessment

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

This 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Cold Plasma Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/cold-plasma-market.aspx

Stent Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/stents-market.aspx

Body Composition Analyzer Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/body-composition-analyzer-market.aspx

Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bioabsorbable-stent-market.aspx

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market.aspx

Prosthetic Heart Valve/Artificial Heart Valve Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/prosthetic-heart-valve-market.aspx

Prefilled Syringe Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/prefilled-syringe-market.aspx

Patient Handling Equipment Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/patient-handling-equipment-market.aspx

Companion Diagnostic Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/companion-diagnostic-market.aspx

Growth Opportunities in the Global Orthopedic Device Industry:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/orthopedic-device-industry-2017-2022.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617914/Lucintel-Anticipates-that-North-America-Will-be-the-Fastest-Growing-Region-in-the-Cancer-Biomarker-Market