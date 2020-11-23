Lucintel Anticipates that North America Will be the Fastest Growing Region in the Cancer Biomarker Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the cancer biomarker market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnostics, research, prognostics, and risk assessment applications. The cancer biomarker market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand of early diagnosis with accurate and consistent results, growing incidence of cancer, increasing use of cancer biomarker in drug discovery and development, and rising research on cancer biomarker.
In this market, omics, imaging, immunoassays, cytogenetics, and bioinformatics are the major profiling technologies used to produce biomarkers which enhance cancer detection and facilitate high-speed noninvasive diagnosis. Omics technology is expected to witness the highest growth as it enables faster acquisition of genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data.
Breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, non-hodgkin's lymphoma, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, and kidney cancer are the major cancer types of the cancer biomarker market. Breast cancer is the largest application due to the high prevalence of breast cancer, increased awareness about breast cancer diagnosis, and increasing research focus on breast cancer.
North America is the largest region over the forecast period due to high incidence rate of cancer, growth in awareness on cancer.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Biomérieux, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, and Quest Diagnostics are among the major manufacturers of the cancer biomarker market.
Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the cancer biomarker market by biomolecules type, cancer type, profiling technology, method, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Cancer Biomarker Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the cancer biomarker market by biomolecules type, cancer type, profiling technology, method, application, and region as follows:
By Profiling Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:
- Omics
Imaging Technologies
Immunoassays
Cytogenetics
Bioinformatics
By Biomolecules Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:
Protein Biomarker
Genetic Biomarker
Other Cancer Biomarker
By Cancer Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Other Cancers
By Method [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:
Sample Preparation
Assay Development
Biomarkers and Testing
By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:
Diagnostics
Research
Prognostics
Risk Assessment
Others
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of the World
