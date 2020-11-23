CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI announced on 19 November 2020 that its partner Juventas has initiated pivotal studies of the CD19 CAR-T product CNCT19 for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). The clinical study will be run by Juventas at its expense, which will be supported by its recent $65m financing round, and the two companies will subsequently co-market in China if the product is approved. Juventas has guided towards potential approval in Q422.

