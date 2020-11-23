MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Nick Mihic has joined the business as Managing Director, Head of Germany, Austria and Switzerland Client Coverage.

Based in Zurich, Nick will lead MSCI's commercial activities across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, managing the key client relationships and leading the client coverage team in the region.

Nick will work closely with and report into Axel Kilian, Head of Client Coverage, EMEA, to deliver a cohesive, solutions-driven approach for clients within the three countries and across the EMEA region. In his role, Nick will manage the sales pipeline, work closely with coverage and global product teams and support key global accounts.

Nick brings over twenty years of experience in the financial services industry, having spent the past decade running Equity Derivatives Sales Germany, Austria Switzerland, as well as the overall Swiss Markets business for J.P. Morgan. Prior to this, he held roles at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. Nick has a Masters in Banking and Finance from the University of Zurich and graduated with an MBA from Columbia University and London Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, Axel Kilian said: "MSCI has strong relationships with clients in the region, which remains an important strategic market for the business globally. Nick's extensive experience working across client segments, and deep industry insight, will be key to ensuring we bring the best products and solutions to our established and growing client base in the region. Nick will be a critical member of the EMEA Client Coverage Leadership Team."

Nick Mihic said: "At a time of significant market uncertainty, clients including asset owners, asset managers and private banks are looking for innovative solutions to deal with new challenges and address evolving end-investor priorities. Through MSCI's extensive product and research offering, the company is well placed to provide clients with the relevant technology, tools and content to manage risks and embrace opportunities. I look forward to working with the team as we partner with our clients to navigate the investment landscape in the region."

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

The information contained herein (the "Information") may not be reproduced or redisseminated in whole or in part without prior written permission from MSCI. The Information may not be used to verify or correct other data, to create any derivative works, to create indexes, risk models, or analytics, or in connection with issuing, offering, sponsoring, managing or marketing any securities, portfolios, financial products or other investment vehicles. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. None of the Information or MSCI index or other product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, none of the Information or any MSCI index is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. The Information is provided "as is" and the user of the Information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. NONE OF MSCI INC. OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES OR ITS OR THEIR DIRECT OR INDIRECT SUPPLIERS OR ANY THIRD PARTY INVOLVED IN MAKING OR COMPILING THE INFORMATION (EACH, AN "INFORMATION PROVIDER") MAKES ANY WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EACH INFORMATION PROVIDER HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIEDWARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDERS HAVE ANY LIABILITY REGARDING ANY OF THE INFORMATION FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. The foregoing shall not exclude or limit any liability that may not by applicable law be excluded or limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005613/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

PR@msci.com

Melanie Blanco +1 212 981 1049



MSCI Global Client Service

EMEA Client Service 44 20 7618.2222

Americas Client Service +1 888 588 4567 (toll free)

Asia Pacific Client Service 852 2844 9333