On request of Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ), company registration number 559269-9507, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 24, 2020. Shares Short name: SFAST -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 130,253,100 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014956819 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 209426 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559269-9507 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46 8-684 211 10.