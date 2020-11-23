Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim to Present in Three Investor Events in November and December

Press Release, Helsinki, 23 November 2020 at 11.00 am (EET)

Nexstim to Present in Three Investor Events in November and December

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that the company's CEO Mikko Karvinen will be presenting in three different investor events in late November and early December.

The presentations will provide an overview of the company including both the therapeutic and diagnostic business as well as an update on the recent news.

All the events are organised online. The events and Nexstim's presentation times are:

·Redeye Life Science Day on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 12.10



·ProHearings Shared Capital Markets Day on Friday 27 November 2020 at 10.40



·Redeye Investor Forum on Thursday 3 December 2020 at 15.40

Nexstim's presentations will be available for everyone as video recordings after the events.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

