Diageo Launches New Ten-year Sustainability Action Plan

By 2030, Diageo's 'SOCIETY 2030: SPIRIT OF PROGRESS' plan will enable the company to:

Reach 1 billion people with messages of moderation through its brands

Achieve Net Zero carbon emissions across direct operations

Increase representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds to 45%

Use 30% less water in every drink it makes

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, has announced a range of 25 bold and ambitious goals in its 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' plan, designed to make a positive impact on the world by 2030, in the 'Decade of Action' to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Building on a long track-record of ESG progress globally, Diageo will focus its action over the next ten years in three core areas, carefully selected to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity; and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo said: "As a global business, we are committed to playing our part to protect the future of our planet and to leading the way for others to follow. I am immensely proud of Diageo's sustainability and responsibility achievements to date, and this new, ambitious action plan will challenge us even further to deliver more over the critical decade to 2030."

Highlights from the 'SOCIETY 2030: SPIRIT OF PROGRESS' plan include:

Promoting positive drinking

By 2030, Diageo will reach more than one billion people with messages of moderation from its brands;

Will change the attitudes of five million drivers towards drink driving; and

Will educate over 10 million people on the dangers of drinking underage through 'SMASHED', Diageo's award-winning alcohol education awareness programme, now operating in every continent.

Championing inclusion and diversity

Diageo will build on its strong track record of inclusion and diversity by setting an industry-leading ambition to have 45% representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds by 2030 as well as 50% of all leaders being women; and

Diageo will also provide skills and training to over 1.7m people to help create an inclusive and thriving hospitality sector.

Ivan Menezes continued: "By setting both gender and ethnicity goals for the business to achieve by 2030, I believe we can truly break down barriers and help shape a more diverse and successful long-term business and society."

Pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability

Diageo has committed to working towards a low-carbon future, harnessing 100% renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct operations and working with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%; and

As the first step in its net zero ambition, Diageo's prestigious Scottish distilleries of Oban and Royal Lochnagar will both become carbon neutral by the end of 2020 and Diageo will aim to achieve net zero in India by 2025; and

by 2025; and By 2030 Diageo will ensure that every drink it produces will take 30% less water to make than it does today and will achieve a net positive water impact in our key water stressed basins and communities; and

It will also deliver over 150 community water projects across the world, including providing access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene; and

Diageo will support over 150,000 smallholder farmers with farming techniques to regenerate the land and build biodiversity; and

By 2030 ensure that the business is using 100% recycled content in plastic packaging and that 100% of Diageo's packaging will be widely recyclable.

Today also sees the launch of Diageo's Sustainable Solutions, a global platform that will provide non-equity funding to start-up and technology companies in order to help Diageo continue to embed sustainability in its supply chain and brands. Designed to support small companies and entrepreneurs develop and commercialise their innovations, Diageo will share global resources and experience to unlock future potential for both partners.

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer and President, Diageo Supply & Procurement, said: "It is vital that we act now if we want to maintain the wonderful world we all live in. I'm proud that we have already halved our own carbon footprint and that we are going to push ourselves further by becoming carbon neutral by 2030. It feels fitting that we are leading the way with Oban and Royal Lochnagar distilleries, which will both be carbon neutral by the end of the year."

Further information relating to all 25 goals can be found on www.Diageo.com

For more information contact the Diageo press office on press@diageo.com or +44 (0) 7803 856 200.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media contacts:

press@diageo.com

+44 (0) 7803 856 200