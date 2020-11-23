RIDDLE&CODE, the leading European blockchain interface company has engaged RegTech provider Coinfirm to leverage the most comprehensive AML compliance solution for digital asset management.

RIDDLE&CODE builds and maintains the digital asset infrastructure for banks, cryptocurrency exchanges and funds. Coinfirm will strengthen RIDDLE&CODE's compliance with AML checks utilizing the RegTech's expansive coverage of blockchain assets.

"With our Digital Asset Management Solution, we developed a modular platform to manage digital assets and enable the tokenisation of physical non-bankable assets. Each of these business models requires the highest level of security and compliance with financial and regulatory provisions. We are proud to partner with Coinfirm to strengthen our products with their first-class expertise." Alexander Koppel, CEO of RIDDLE&CODE.

By collaborating with Coinfirm, RIDDLE&CODE will leverage the best compliance expertise in accordance with the FATF's 'Travel Rule', the EU's AMLD5 and other global and national regulations.

"Occasionally a true pioneer makes its mark on the market. RIDDLE&CODE is a new age organization that is spurring adoption of the next wave of technological capability and mass adoption that digital asset custody brings. Coinfirm is proud to support RIDDLE&CODE in blockchain compliance." Pawel Kuskowski, CEO and co-founder of Coinfirm.

Coinfirm's AML platform consists of 270+ risk indicators able to catch nefarious actors with red flags for anything from AML and Countering the Financing of Terrorism to combatting fraud and dark net drug trafficking. Alongside this array of indicators, the firm boasts the largest coverage of cryptocurrencies being monitored in the blockchain space making Coinfirm ideally positioned to help innovative pioneers utilizing blockchain technology.

About RIDDLE&CODE

RIDDLE&CODE is the leading European blockchain interface company that builds hardware and software stacks and brings trusted identity to objects and people. Together with its tier one clients and partners, RIDDLE&CODE creates new business models for financial markets, energy distribution, mobility and the Internet of Things. For more information: https://www.riddleandcode.com/

About Coinfirm

Coinfirm is a global leader in AML and regulatory technology for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It offers the industry's largest blockchain coverage, supporting over 1,500 cryptocurrencies and protocols. The company's services also include Reclaim Crypto, as well as Trudatum, a standalone regtech platform that allows any file to be registered, signed, and verified with 100% accuracy. For more information: https://www.coinfirm.com/

