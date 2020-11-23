Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces today the appointment of Ron Santiago as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK, covering all activities and rental brands of the Group in its UK perimeter.

Ron Santiago joins the UK business, following 12 years as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia and New Zealand. Starting in his new role at the beginning of November, he has taken over from Gary Smith who has been appointed as Managing Director, for Europcar Mobility Group Northern Europe and US Region.

Ron Santiago will focus on leveraging the Group's and the UK business assets to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever. He will also deploy the Group CONNECT 2023 plan in the UK, which aims at responding to customers' new mobility needs and expectations (eg: digital, flexibilty, accessibility, sustainability), in order to fully benefit from the market rebound in the years to come.

Commenting on his appointment, Ron Santiago said:

"It is tremendously exciting to be returning to the UK where I worked for 17 years, previously. Gary Smith has handed over the reins of an innovative and customer-focused business that has stood up to the challenges of 2020 exceptionally well, delivering services that go to the heart of the needs of private and business customers

In a challenging and complex environment, still impacted by the pandemic, I'm excited to work with our colleagues and customers, as we focus on providing the right mobility solutions to help the UK economy get back on track. I'm also looking forward to be developing and offering services that can support the government's low and zero emission goals

Named Australian CEO Magazine's 2018 Managing Director of the Year in recognition of his outstanding leadership, guiding the business transformation and continued excellence of performance over more than a decade in Australia New Zealand for the Group, Ron Santiago's car rental career spans 33 years, 3 continents and 9 countries.

