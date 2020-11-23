Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Vorgezogenes Weihnachtsgeschenk: "Durchbruchsmeldung"! Kommt heute noch ein richtiger Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908189 ISIN: US92552V1008 Ticker-Symbol: VS1 
Tradegate
20.11.20
20:43 Uhr
29,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VIASAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIASAT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,40029,60012:14
29,40029,60012:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CDW
CDW CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CDW CORPORATION111,000,00 %
VIASAT INC29,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.