EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic/Cat 5 Commissions Feasibility Study to Build Net Zero Student and Faculty Housing for the University of Puerto Rico

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide a further update on initiatives with its JV partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd ("BFA"), and their jointly-owned subsidiary, Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC (the "JV").

The JV has commissioned Vallejo & Vallejo, a Puerto Rican professional services firm that specializes in appraisals, market studies, feasibility studies, and investment analysis, to produce a feasibility study to develop a net zero housing community for students and faculty members in conjunction as a Private Public Partnership with the University of Puerto Rico.

The JV has been working with the University of Puerto Rico on the design and detail of the Eco Community for over a year, with original design concepts from Puerto Rico's renowned green architect, Dr. Fernando Abruña, a past professor at the University of Puerto Rico for forty years and an award winning architect.

The University of Puerto Rico has nearly 60,000 students, with other collective universities adding over 50,000 additional students, on the island.

The island of Puerto Rico has endured frequent hurricanes and earthquakes and has a famously unreliable electricity service. This Eco Community will be the first resilient and sustainable student and faculty housing project of its kind.

The original site for the project was an uninhabited part of the famous Botanical Gardens. The decision was made to move the project and locate the Eco Community on the University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras campus, Barbosa avenue San Juan, Puerto Rico just under 3 miles from the originally-proposed site. A link to the concept presentation is provided below, however it is based on the original site not the ultimate and approved site.

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/ltKk0B6W5w.

Dr. Fernando Abruña, Partner in Abruña & Musgrave Architects, said, "I am very excited to play a significant role in what will be an architectural achievement and especially pleased to be working with the University of Puerto Rico, where I taught for so many years".

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, said "We look forward to the results of the feasibility study confirming what the collective team has been working on and to receiving the final approval from the board. It will be an honor to be a part of such an innovative and important project and to form a unique Private Public Partnership with the esteemed University of Puerto Rico."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire retardant skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the completion of all approvals from applicable regulatory authorities. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

