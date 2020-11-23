The group has continued to grow strongly in Q3, albeit at a slightly reduced pace compared to H1. Revenues for the first nine months (9M) were significantly higher than last year due to higher volumes as consumers were at home, particularly during Q2. Margins expanded owing to higher operating leverage and improved industrial efficiency as the 2018 investment plan is almost complete and starting to bear fruit. We continue to see upside to our forecasts, as La Doria benefits from the prolonged pandemic-related shift in consumption.

