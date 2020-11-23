The Netherlands' renewable energy sector has reached an agreement with the country's grid operators and power providers for a faster grid connection of solar parks. PV plant operators will be able to connect their projects at 70% of their capacity and, in turn, they will be allowed to connect them without having to wait for more grid availability.Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of grid operators and electricity and gas providers, and the Dutch renewable energy associations De Nederlandse Vereniging Duurzame Energie (NVDE) and HollandSolar last week signed a preliminary agreement to ...

