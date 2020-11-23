Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye joins Chinese business leaders to promote digital productivity in Asia Pacific

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC China Business Council Digital Economy Committee was formally established on November 19 in Beijing at the 2020 APEC China CEO Forum with China's leading baijiu producer Wuliangye being a founding member, and the company's chairman Li Shuguang was elected as Vice Chairman of the committee.

The 2020 APEC China CEO Forum, co-organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, China Chamber of International Commerce and APEC China Business Council, was themed on digital productivity. Through in-depth discussion about the role of digital technologies in speeding up the upgrading of productivity at new times, the forum presented China's wisdom in developing digital economy.

As a founding member of the APEC China Business Council Digital Economy Committee, Wuliangye will continue to accelerate digital transformation and work together with other members to deepen the integration of digital economy with real economy in an attempt to create new momentum for the economic recovery and social development of the Asia-Pacific region.

As the strategic partner of the forum, Wuliangye fully showcased the unique charm of Chinese liquor culture on major international cooperation platform and meanwhile demonstrated its unwavering determination to help promote development and win-win cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

With its brand standing as a representative for Chinese liquor, Wuliangye actively participated in various activities staged during the forum, and unfolded the fascinating charm of Chinese liquor culture.

Besides, Wuliangye is also the designated liquor supplier of the forum and it won widespread praise of guests attending the forum for its unique liquor taste and profound culture.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317748.html

