Pubtech company will run a roundtable at the event covering selling research-as-a-service

Publish Interactive, a publishing technology company, is pleased to announce their participation in this year's virtual Business Information Media Summit, known as BIMS2020.

Publish Interactive is one of the event sponsors and will have a solution station at which delegates can find out more about the software-as-as-service content delivery system.

Commenting on the involvement in BIMS, Emma Forber, Head of Client Services, said; "We are delighted to be sponsoring BIMS again as it's a great opportunity to showcase our publishing platform technology. The conference is unique in that is offers an opportunity for publishers of specialist business information to discuss best practice and meet with their peer group".

On 2nd December, Publish Interactive's Managing Director, Mitali Mookerjee, will be hosting a Networking Forum at BIMS entitled 'How Publishers Can Deliver Subscriptions-as-a-Service' in which she will discuss how high-value content can be inter-meshed with technology to help research workflows. Mitali will also consider whether adopting some of the management techniques that SaaS companies use to develop product and engage their customer are appropriate for publishers. "This will be a chance to interact with fellow attendees for informal, but informative discussion on key industry issues and aspirational goals," said Miss Mookerjee.

BIMS2020 is a virtual conference which will be held between 2nd and 4th December 2020. Information about the event can be found at http://www.siia.net/bims/

About

Publish Interactive (http://publishinteractive.com) is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing and subscriber management tools for industry analyst firms and market report research publishers to deliver and manage their content. Since 2003, Content Catalyst Ltd has been developing proprietary content management software for publishers of industry and product market research reports. The company is headquartered in Leeds, UK. http://contentcatalyst.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005400/en/

Contacts:

Edwin Bailey

Publish Interactive

edwin.bailey@publishinteractive.com

01134864844