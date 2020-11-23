At the request of Corpura Fondkommission, Alzinova AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 24, 2020 Security name: Alzinova AB ---------------------------- Short name: ALZ TO2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014957270 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209563 ---------------------------- Terms: The warrants of series TO2 2020/2022 will be issued free of charge and will be available for subscription of new shares during the period January 24 - February 7, 2022. Two (2) warrants give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North for a period of ten (10) trading days immediately preceding January 19, 2022, however not less than SEK 6.5 and not more than SEK 11 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr January 24 - February 7, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 3, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on +46768-532822.