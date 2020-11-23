The country's energy regulator will publish the auction's final bidding terms in December. Projects awarded contracts under the auction will supply electricity under 15-year power purchase agreements for 2026-2040.From pv magazine Latam The Chilean National Energy Commission (CNE) has announced that an auction for the contracting of 2.31 TWh of renewable energy will be launched in May. The auction was originally planned to be held in June and to contract around 5.6 TWh, but it was then postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. According to the preliminary bidding terms published by the CNE, the ...

