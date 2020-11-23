DJ Sberbank informs about PDMR transaction

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank informs about PDMR transaction 23-Nov-2020 / 14:21 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Sberbank informs about PDMR transaction.* Details of the transaction are in the document attached. Attachment File: Sberbank_PDMR_Notification_STANISLAV KUZNETSOV [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 88362 EQS News ID: 1149936 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a2770191d695fa5587f735b534302664&application_id=1149936&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 23, 2020 06:22 ET (11:22 GMT)