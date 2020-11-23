Dot Investing, a fintech startup, has launched an online investment platform that allows individual investors to invest in top private and alternative asset funds, including private equity, VC and hedge funds. Users are able to invest from £100,000 into opportunities that historically had far greater minimum investment requirements. The team behind the FCA-regulated startup want to democratise access to investments that until now have only been easily accessed by institutions.

Falling interest rates and volatile markets are driving demand from individual investors for access to top-tier private assets and alternative funds. Dot Investing is one of a small number of next generation investment platforms that provide the access and tools required to meet this demand. On the other side of the equation, the fintech startup opens the door for fund managers to a pool of capital worth trillions of pounds.

Each investment opportunity listed on the platform has passed Dot Investing's proprietary due diligence process, combining technology and in-house expertise. Users must meet with qualifying investor criteria and make their own decisions on where to invest funds, however they do so with the knowledge that each opportunity presented has been vetted by experts. The majority of investment opportunities will come from top-tier private equity and alternative asset funds, users of Dot Investing will also enjoy regular access to ESG and impact investing funds.

Dot Investing was founded in London by a team with broad experience from a range of financial institutions including Blackrock, Barclays and JP Morgan.

Kinson Lo, founder and CEO of Dot Investing said, "We believe our technology can empower investors to build more diverse, resilient and better performing investment portfolios. Our digital platform opens access to investments that for too long have been the preserve of institutions. The combination of expertise and technology we provide arms investors with the insights to invest like a sophisticated institution."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005838/en/

Contacts:

Kinson Lo

kinson@dotinvesting.com

Tom Hurst

tom@dotinvesting.com