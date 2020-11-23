Accelerating Open, Early Stage Technology Collaboration with the Goal of Democratizing Access to High-Quality Healthcare

IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), creator of SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link GO! and BioBytes serving North America, the United Kingdom and China, all on an integrated, end-to-end technology platform, announced that IntelliCentrics' "5th Ring Advisory Board" has been created and will be led by IntelliCentrics Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and long-term executive David Taylor.

"I was so fascinated by IntelliCentrics' vision to improve healthcare by integrating love from family and friends with the medical sciences; that I was delighted to be allowed early access to everything they were working on," said Dr. Naseer Ahmad of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, one of the largest NHS Trusts in the UK. "What I saw was amazing. By integrating telehealth, personal health records, credentialing, and scheduling with the ability to include family and friends in the care and wellness process, IntelliCentrics has created an exciting and comprehensive health tech innovation. A crucial part for me was how the technology provided everyone from patient to the medical doctor trusted interactions with freedom from paperwork across the entire continuum of care," continued Dr. Ahmad.

"Dr. Naseer is a visionary in his own right. We have found including luminaries like Dr. Naz and Dr. Linda Ash-Jackson early in the innovation process allows for deeper and more meaningful collaboration," said David Taylor, CIO of IntelliCentrics. "IntelliCentrics' 5th Ring Advisory Board exemplifies our commitment to leveraging our open technology platform and collaborative mindset. Let this be our invitation to the world to join us in our mission to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee."

"I have seen firsthand how IntelliCentrics' technology increases the quality of care while lowering costs," said Dr. Linda Ash-Jackson, a retained medical consultant of the company. "With 30+ years of industry experience ranging from private practice to chief medical officer for some of the industry's most important organizations, I truly believe healthcare is at its best when diverse individuals actively collaborate. So, I am very excited to participate in IntelliCentrics' 5th Ring Advisory Board because improving access to high-quality care for the millions of people in need is core to my life's work."

About Dr. Naseer Ahmad

Dr. Naseer Ahmad has an unconventional background for a highly specialist surgeon. He didn't speak until he was five years old and then failed all his school exams. However, he has since gone on to be awarded five degrees and lectures internationally on lower limb vascular disease. He jokingly says, he sees the world differently because 'my brain is wired differently'. He qualified in 2002 from Liverpool and undertook his medical and academic training in Merseyside. He has since overseen a reduction in major amputations of 23% at his institution over a three-year period and is currently the Director of The Manchester Amputation Reduction Strategy (The MARS Project). This project is developing a "whole systems" approach to reducing amputations and is working across Public Health, Community, Hospital, Digital and Procurement to develop a harmonized approach to healthcare.

About Dr. Linda Ash-Jackson

Dr. Linda Ash-Jackson, MD brings over thirty years of healthcare delivery and management experience from her positions as Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer at national insurers and managed care companies like CIGNA and Aetna where she served as national medical director responsible for Quality, Credentialing, and Utilization Management. As Chief Medical officer, she was instrumental in providing the administrative and clinical guidance for the development of a managed care system at deNovis in the early 2000s that is the foundation for the managed care system, Health Edge, today. Most recently, she served for almost 15 years as the Chief Medical Officer of Hometown Health in Reno, Nevada, the insurance company wholly owned by Renown Health, the largest integrated delivery system in Northern Nevada.

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC³URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world's largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

