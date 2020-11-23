Pepperstone launches commercial operations in Cyprus

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning online CFD broker Pepperstone goes from strength to strength with its official launch of commercial operations in Cyprus under its CySec license, securing certainty for European clients ahead of Brexit.

Victor Zachariades, Head of Cyprus at Pepperstone, confirmed that the broker has now officially been granted its Cypriot licence, a move to not only secure the company's Brexit planning, but to also drive the company's planned expansion in Europe.

"We're now pleased to be officially operational under our Cypriot license." said Victor Zachariades. "Our European operations ensure we're well-placed to deliver our global commitment to our clients while providing products and services people can trust."

Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone, added, "This year marks the 10th anniversary of Pepperstone and we are excited to celebrate it with the achievement of our new Cyprus license."

As one of the largest MetaTrader brokers in the world and one of the most awarded for its exceptional personal attention to clients globally, Pepperstone is uniquely positioned for its growth targets in major financial hubs around the world.

Pepperstone was first established in 2010 in Australia, where it has received multiple awards from the notable Investment Trends for customer service, spreads and support. In 2019, Pepperstone was rated number one for overall client satisfaction and platform features, including ease of withdrawal, ease of platform use and more.

Disruptive and agile, the financial technology company has more than doubled in size over the past two years. The broker shows no signs of slowing, with a laser focus on continuing to deliver the best quality pricing, speed and service to experienced traders.

"It's been a huge year for the business. We've launched a number of offices in multiple jurisdictions. This growth is testament to our agility, ambition and dedication to delivering what our clients need and want," said Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone.

