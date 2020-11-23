Belgian start-up Sunslice has developed small, portable, high-performance solar panels that can be applied to backpacks and be used as rechargers for smartphones and watches.From pv magazine France Belgian start-up Sunslice has been developing, since 2017, a small solar panel which, it is claimed, is capable of recharging a smartphone in just a few hours. "Our Photon panel is the smallest solar charger in the world," the company's co-fonder and general director, Henri Gernaey, told pv magazine. "It's a product much appreciated by hikers and travelers which can also be used as a corporate gift ...

