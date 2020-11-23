EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 153459) LEHTO GROUP OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Lehto Group Oyj will be traded as of November 25, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: LEHTOU0120 ISIN code: FI4000466289 Orderbook id: 209564 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: November 25, 2020 - December 10, 2020 Trading starts: November 25, 2020 Last trading day: December 04, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260