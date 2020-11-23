GoooGreen Inc.: Phil Hellmuth, Fifteen-Time World Series of Poker Champion Joins GoooGreen Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Advisory Board

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high-quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that record-setting, fifteen-time World Series of Poker champion Phil Hellmuth has joined the company's advisory board.

VegasWINNERS business model is built to capitalize on and support the continued growth of the online gaming industry. As more states legalize sports gambling, VegasWINNERS is in the process of expanding its team of renowned sports handicappers and advisory board members that include recognizable industry leaders and creative thinkers like Phil Hellmuth.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Phil remains the gold standard in the world of high-stakes poker and gambling and continues to be at the top of his game. As the all-time WSOP bracelet winner, he brings that competitive spirit to VegasWinners."

Phil Hellmuth, VegasWINNERS newly appointed Advisory Board Member stated "I'm a legend in the Poker World. I'm in the Hall of Fame. Wayne Allyn Root is a legend in the sports gambling world. Wayne has a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Great minds think alike. I think 2 visionaries of gambling can achieve great things together."

Wagering on sports, including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC, PGA, Soccer and NASCAR, as well as college sports (primarily football and basketball) are national pastimes for millions of sports enthusiasts. Historically, betting on sports was only legal in the State of Nevada and/or bets between friends, and those willing to bet illegally. In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision allowing states to legalize sports betting has changed everything, creating tremendous opportunity. Twenty-two states plus Washington DC. have already legalized wagering on sports and, all but five states have legislation pending to allow it.

ABOUT PHIL HELLMUTH

Phil Hellmuth, Jr. is universally regarded as the best poker player in the world. Hellmuth has an unprecedented 15 World Championships of Poker (15 WSOP); no one else has over 10. Hellmuth considers himself a force for good and wrote the book: POSITIVTY You Are Always In The Right Place At The Right Time. POSITIVTY (only available on Amazon) gives the world "8 Life Tips" and is heavily endorsed by Tony Robbins and Sheryl Sandberg. Hellmuth holds the world record for both most cash finishes at the WSOP (140) and most WSOP final tables (57) and 11 second place finishes. Of his 57 final tables, 20 are in non Hold'em games. Of those 20 non Hold'em events, Hellmuth has finished runner-up five times. His live tournament winnings exceed $23,000,000. He won the WSOP championships in 1989, 1992, 1993 (3), 1997, 2001, 2003 (2), 2006, 2007, 2012 (2), 2015, 2018. For further information please see https://philhellmuth.com/

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

