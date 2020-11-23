DJ METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 9M 2020

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 9M 2020 23-Nov-2020 / 16:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 9M 2020 Moscow, Russia - 23 November 2020 - Metalloinvest ('the Company'), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces its IFRS financial results (unaudited) for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020. Management comments Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "In the nine months of 2020, the Company's results were expectedly under pressure due to the deterioration of economic activity in global markets, which primarily affects the structure of markets and prices, driven by increased transportation costs. At the same time the Company was able to decrease costs by 17%, which allowed to maintain a solid EBITDA margin of 35.7%. The sales markets grew in Q3, EBITDA increased 9% compared to Q2 2020. We expect positive dynamics to continue in 2020. Company maintained a comfortable level of leverage and a solid liquidity reserve." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue USD 4,572 mn (-14.2% y-o-y) ? EBITDA USD 1,632 mn (-22.8%) ? EBITDA margin 35.7% vs. 39.7% in 9M 2019 ? Net Income USD 752 mn (-49.3%) ? Net Debt USD 3,420 mn (-8.9% compared to 31 December 2019) ? Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 1.68x vs. 1.49x as at 31 December 2019 ? Capital Expenditure USD 326 mn (-7.3%) PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS ? Iron ore 30.4 mn tonnes (+1.0%) ? Pellets 20.8 mn tonnes (-2.2%) ? HBI/DRI 5.8 mn tonnes (-2.4%) ? Hot metal 1.8 mn tonnes (-13.0%) ? Crude steel 3.7 mn tonnes (+3.1%) Full press release is available at: http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ [1] # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 88367 EQS News ID: 1149967 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d0cca474f08912aeb1c54fa2d11daecf&application_id=1149967&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

