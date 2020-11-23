Killi's Fair-Trade Data(TM) Solution on the Narrative Platform Will Use First-Party Compliant Data that Compensates the Consumer to Deliver a Robust View of Current and Potential Consumers for Marketers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2020) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), a global leader in data and consumer privacy announced today they are partnering with Narrative, the enterprise data streaming company to bring first-party, compliant data sets to customers committed to the innovative and ethical use of personal data sets.

The partnership will give customers direct access via the Narrative data streaming platform to Killi's Fair-Trade DataTM solution containing comprehensive consumer-approved personal information. As part of its Fair-Trade DataTM solution, Killi provides consumers direct compensation via a market-first weekly paycheck for the use of the personal data they are willing to share with marketers.

"For Narrative users and data buyers, creating innovative data sets that deliver a deep, real-time understanding of what is important to consumers, while including consumers in the transaction, is a home run for marketers," said Nick Jordan, founder, and chief executive officer of Narrative. "This partnership with Killi will allow us to deliver precise, intimate data sets that our users won't see from any other data providers."

In addition to the Fair-Trade DataTM solution, Killi helps companies prepare for expected iOS 14 privacy changes and the future obsolescence of cookies by offering pre-packaged Mobile Ad IDs (MAID)-email-unique ID pairings with additional data parameters to fuel brands' marketing efforts.

"One of the things lacking in the data marketplace today is consumer inclusion in the sharing and compensation of personal information. Today, we feel that we are delivering on these fronts," said Neil Sweeney, founder and chief executive officer of Killi. "Our premier partnership with Narrative will allow us to give marketing professionals who believe in the responsible use of personal consumer information greater access to our innovative first-party compliant data sets that have scale as well as international coverage."

About Narrative

Narrative operates a data streaming platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

About Killi

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that aims to put people back in control of their data. Killi allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them. Available on iOS, Android, as well as the web, Killi is available internationally. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and link specific personal information from various financial and social accounts that they would like to put under their control and share with companies and be compensated directly in the form of cash for its use.

