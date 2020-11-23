EasyVista customers can now benefit from increased productivity and improved customer relationships through the leading CRM solution

EasyVista, a global provider of intelligent and automated solutions for Self-Service, Enterprise Service Management (ESM) and Customer Service Management (CSM), announced today the launch of EV Self Help for Salesforce Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customer service agents to quickly resolve issues with fully integrated knowledge at their fingertips.

EV Self Help connects to provide agents step-by-step instructions to guide them through a client interaction, pulling contextualized data directly from Salesforce for an enhanced experience.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, EV Self Help is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FYn2DUAT

EasyVista's EV Self Help Integration Creates Fluidity and Improves Customer Experience

Customer service agents are expected to provide fast, personalized answers to meet each customer's needs while providing exceptional service. An intelligent knowledge base with guided workflows can empower agents working to resolve customer needs, but personalization may be missing.

EV Self Help takes providing quality service a step further by empowering agents to find necessary knowledge and giving customers the ability to find answers and solutions on their own. Rather than utilizing a traditional knowledge base, a dynamic, intelligent knowledge base guides users and triggers follow-up actions specific to the end-customer, providing uniformity and flexibility simultaneously.

The result is a better customer experience, fewer calls to customer support for issues that can be addressed in Self Help, faster employee onboarding, and ultimately better productivity. In fact, EV Self Help can reduce onboarding time by 70%1, lower tier-1 calls by 30%2, improve call resolution time by 20%3, and reduce knowledge creation time by 90%4. All of this amounts to major cost optimization all while providing dynamic, interactive experiences.

Through EasyVista's solution on AppExchange professionals benefit from an enhanced, agile experience and customers will gain more personalized interactions.

Comments on the News

Jamal Labed, co-founder and COO of EasyVista welcomes this announcement, stating: "The market for providing a positive customer experience is expanding, and increasingly important. EasyVista is committed to constantly improving the quality of customer service through our automation tools and know-how. We strive to provide innovative solutions to those who want to give their customers a personalized and contextualized experience, and who want to make their end-customers feel understood with each interaction."

"EV Self Help is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing enhanced, integrated experience," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About?EasyVista??

EasyVista?is a global software provider of intelligent service automation solutions for enterprise service management and self-help. Leveraging the power of ITSM, Self-Help, AI, and Micro Apps to create customer-focused service experiences,?EasyVista?has helped companies improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Today,?EasyVista?helps over 1,500+ enterprises around the world to accelerate change, empowering leaders to better serve their employees and customers across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing and other industries.?Learn more at?www.easyvista.com.

1 Based on a report from an EasyVista customer that reduced bank agents training effort on IT applications by 70%

2 Based on a report from an EasyVista customer that reduced tickets filtered via self-service by 30%

3 Based on reports from two EasyVista customers who said had improved call resolution time between 18% and 30%

4 Based on feedback from an EasyVista customer estimating a 90% reduction of knowledge creation time

