Orange Business Services to accelerate digital transformation and boost cloud-native approach for customers on AWS

Orange Business Services will create a Dedicated Center of Excellence built on AWS

Orange Business Services has announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the benefits of the cloud to adapt quicker to market changes and user needs.

Orange and AWS will work together to deliver new solutions in the areas of modernization and migration, data analytics, innovation and security, resulting in new products and services to fast-track customers' journeys to the cloud. As part of this agreement, a dedicated Cloud Center of Excellence will be built on AWS, coordinating joint development of an extensive training and certification program for more than 3,000 Orange Business Services cloud, cybersecurity, digital and data experts.

Enterprises will now have access to a one-stop-shop for all their Orange and AWS requirements through their trusted point of contact. Orange has deep strengths across consultancy, cybersecurity and connectivity through to cloud native applications. This removes multivendor complexity for Orange customers and allows them to speed up their digital transformation and explore future innovations that enhance cloud applications on AWS.

As part of its ongoing plan to reinvent its operator model, Orange has also invested heavily in cloud native skills and tools to allow customers to take full advantage of on-demand delivery, flexibility, and higher-level services, including resiliency and cost optimization.

Future proofing the cloud for digital transformation

Enterprise customers can rely on Orange to standardize, scale and optimize applications for their AWS environments to speed up innovation cycles, reduce risks and increase efficiency.

Christope Gervais, CTO of NowCP, a customer of Orange Business Services commented: "Thanks to Orange Business Services' cloud expertise, it took NowCP less than three months to migrate its digital trading services to AWS. Our challenge is to develop and operate with limited staff and resources. Meanwhile, we strive to provide our members with the most innovating trading service: highly efficient trading in a secure environment, compliant with strict regulation. Working with Orange Business Services and AWS, NowCP can now focus even more on driving business value. Orange Business Services has a proven track record in implementing DevSecOps approach, and AWS is unparalleled in terms of cloud ecosystem. The result is outstanding; we have reduced our infrastructure costs by 30% while delivering faster new products and features releases."

"We are delighted with the business opportunities this partnership will bring to us and to our customers. This collaboration with AWS extends our relationship, leveling up our capabilities to simplify and accelerate customers' cloud transformations. Customers appreciate having a combination of our cloud excellence to address their specific needs as well as our global vision with local care," said Stefan Kanis, Senior Vice President Cloud Business Unit, Orange Business Services.

"We are excited to support Orange Business Services as they enable customers globally and across industries to migrate and modernize their applications to AWS," said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Orange Business Services brings a unique set of capabilities across connectivity, design, migration, security and local delivery. Together, we offer a proven digital transformation roadmap to help customers leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to quickly develop and deploy cloud native applications that are highly secure, resilient, and performant.

Orange has also become part of the AWS Channel Reseller Program, allowing it to resell AWS services to its customers as part of its value-added services and solutions.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 257 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

