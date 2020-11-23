Anzeige
Montag, 23.11.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2020 | 15:05
Better Collective A/S: Members of the board of directors agreed on a share sales equivalent to 16% of their collective holdings

Regulatory Release no. 43/2020


Better Collective's chairman of the board and three other board members have agreed to sell part of their individual holdings of Better Collective shares to finance the payment of inventory tax on their respective shareholdings in Better Collective. Collectively, they will sell shares equivalent to 16% of the board's total holdings in Better Collective. The purchase price is SEK 132 per share.

No. of shares soldHolding after sale
Jens Bager, Chairman169,6261,000,000
Klaus Holse, member45,000170,622
Søren Jørgensen, member68,200218,594
Leif Jørgensen, member60,000440,139
Total342,8261,829,355




Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on November 23, 2020 at 15:00 pm CET.



About Better Collective
Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world's leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

  • BC regulatory announcement no. 43_2020 BoD sale of shares 2020.11.23 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ad90d39-cff4-401a-bb46-1d070df3e720)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
