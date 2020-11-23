Anzeige
Montag, 23.11.2020
WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 Ticker-Symbol: FA1 
23.11.2020
FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. EST. A live webcast will be available on FactSet's investor relations website. A replay will also be available for one year following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com


