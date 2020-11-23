Megola, Inc.: Megola Product Lines May Help Combat COVID-19 Virus and Boost Mental Health

Two Unique Product lines offering Solutions for Consumers:

Stink Genie Ozone Surface/Air Disinfectant and Balanced2Day (B2D) for Health and Wellness

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Megola, Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"), a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Services Company is pleased to offer product lines to help combat the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic. The company offers both a portable multi-purpose ozone generator for Surface Disinfecting/Deodorizing/Sanitizing and Air Quality control and a CBD product line "Balanced2Day (B2D)" for Health and Wellness that can help alleviate potential long-term effects of Covid-19 infection.

"In keeping with recent studies and news about the benefits of Ozone and CBD, and the benefits of these products to assist in combating COVID-19, we are excited to offer our two unique products; The Stink Genie and Balanced2Day CBD extracts. Offering consumers opportunities to stay safe and achieve mental wellness is important and our brands are designed to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 through disinfecting solutions and to improve mental health of consumers by offering the wellness benefits of CBD during their recovery. We offer best in class products at affordable prices." states Megola CEO Robert Gardiner. "Our products are available now at GenieBrands.com and Balanced2Day.com."

CBD and COVID-19

In recent months, several CBD-focused companies have begun studies to determine if CBDs can be used to treat symptoms of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 21M worldwide. In the last two months alone:

A study by Augusta University (GA) have completed animal studies suggesting CBDs could provide positive results for acute respiratory distress syndrome 1

A preclinical study by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada indicates a number of CBD strains could impact COVID-19 infections 2

The University of Nebraska and Texas Biomedical Research Institute have stated CBDs could treat lung infections in COVID-19 patients 3

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has established a lab specifically to study the effect of CBDs on COVID-19 as an anti-inflammatory 4

_____________________________________________________

OZONE and COVID-19

National Ozone Association (NOAI) released:

On March 12, 2020, the National Ozone Association (NOAI) released the following statement regarding ozone as an agent for killing the current strain of coronavirus: "[O]zone has been proven to kill numerous types of viruses. This includes previous versions of the coronavirus. Admittedly, treating the COVID-19 is yet to be proven for nearly every sanitizing product on the market. So, we are relying on the several past versions of SARS, Bird Flu, and MERS to support the belief that previous sanitizing methods will also sanitize the COVID-19 virus. … Unlike treating mold, pest, or heavy odors; killing pathogens does not require a strong dose of ozone. Treatments of about an hour or two should be enough to kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces." 5

NOAI advises that "short ozone treatments are therefore easy to apply. Set the timer for an hour and spend a little time outside the house or building. Combine routine ozone treatments with proper cleaning and sanitizing already in place, handwashing, and controlling infection hotspots for maximum effect." 5

The Stink Genie is a portable, multi-purpose product that compliments existing disinfectant protocols with the help of ozone, is made in the United States and is simple to use only requiring the user to: Plug In, Set Timer, Walk Away

For more information on Balanced2Day: Balanced2Day.com

For more information on The Stink Genie: GenieBrands.com

For more information Contact:

Megola, Inc.

Attn: John MacLeod

http://megolacorp.com

http://twitter.com/megolacorp

megola2020@gmail.com

1-888-587-1698

Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview .

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

