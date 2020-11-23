Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Technologies Executive Chairman, Terry Booth, Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Key Highlights:

Binovi Platform Engagement: Active Users

Strategic Acquisitions: Vima Rev Strobe Lenses

"Based on current performance and our experience and feedback from users, we expect to have a strong upcoming fiscal year. Our new technologies and acquisitions are primed to move us forward and bring greater innovation, better results for our users, and increased revenues for the company. The team at Binovi has the drive and determination to make great strides in the months and years to come," said Terry Booth, Binovi Executive Chairman.

Binovi Platform Engagement:

The growth of the Binovi Platform is a core focus of the company. Since the launch of Binovi, more than 800 organizations have been registered and have used the platform for vision therapy, sports vision performance. These organizations have created nearly 31,000 users, together completing more than 400,000 active sessions centered around the Binovi Library list of activities, custom activities created by our member organizations.

The company has successfully focused its marketing efforts on the continued expansion of its global relationships while activating local and regional strategic partnerships that support its scalability. Binovi continues to monitor the realities Covid-19 and its impact on healthcare delivery.

Binovi was founded to optimize the delivery of secure healthcare solutions globally, and that has never been more important than today. Our expanding team has ensured that the company is well positioned to leverage the dynamic marketplace that now exists under the restrictions of social distancing.

Strategic Acquisitions:

The acquisition and integration of the VIMA Rev Strobe Lenses under the Binovi umbrella has provided Binovi with an additional toolset to expand its offering. Developed by Nike's (NYSE: NKE) former Global Director of Vision Science and his team of sport science experts, the VIMA Rev Strobe Lenses are an integrated strobe training system that stimulates neuro-cognition through vision training. The lightweight, durable eyewear has been refined over three decades.

VIMA's technology is being integrated into the Company's Binovi Product Platform, with several orders already fulfilled. Current VIMA Rev strobe users include the NHLs Colorado Avalanche, the NBAs Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, several significant military installations utilize the strobe technology.

For additional information on the Binovi Connect App, please visit https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual vision and cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Sports Performance testing and training, and other areas of specialized care. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Terry Booth

Executive Chairman

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

