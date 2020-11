ECS Adds Advanced Cloud Services to GlobalLogic's Portfolio, Expands Company's Footprint in the UK and the Financial Services Vertical

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, today announced that it has acquired ECS Group, a leading digital transformation and DevOps consultancy. Headquartered in London, ECS delivers digital solutions that harness the latest cloud technologies, with a focus on Digital Engineering, Data Analytics and Customer Experience. The company serves multiple industries, with particular expertise in the banking and financial services sector.

With the acquisition of ECS, GlobalLogic advances its European strategy, expands its Financial Services footprint and adds a host of complementary cloud-centric offerings to its portfolio. ECS brings to GlobalLogic a highly regarded proficiency in cloud architecture and advisory services as well as expertise in leading cloud platforms. Notably, ECS possesses rich Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities, for which ECS is an Advanced Consulting Partner and Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner. Additionally, ECS holds the DevOps Competency Accreditation from AWS.

"We're always in search of differentiated companies that enhance our capabilities and expand our reach," stated Shashank Samant, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. "ECS's expertise in complex cloud services, its strong position and presence in the UK, and the company's heritage in regulated industries such as financial services are all valuable additions to GlobalLogic. We are very excited to have the talented ECS team on board to deliver outstanding digital outcomes for our clients."

Founded in 2008, ECS currently has more than 650 employees worldwide. Its core competence is to enable its clients to leverage cloud technologies and digital engineering to become more customer-centric, nimble and efficient. The company uses Agile methodologies and enterprise-grade DevOps techniques to rapidly deploy and scale teams working on critical client projects. While blue chip retail banks represent the foundation of ECS's client base, the company also works with marquee customers in other industries such as telecommunications, pharmaceuticals and energy.

"The demand for digital engineering and cloud services continues to grow at an accelerated pace," said Mark Farrington, Chief Executive Officer, ECS. "Joining GlobalLogic is a game-changer for ECS. With access to a broader set of competencies and global scale, we can address a wider range of client opportunities. With its people-oriented culture, GlobalLogic is a fantastic match for ECS at every level. We are excited to embark on this journey together."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, ECS will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic.

Alantra acted as lead adviser to ECS, identified the clear strategic rationale for a deal with GlobalLogic, and played a key role managing the transaction process.

About ECS

ECS is a UK digital transformation consultancy business founded in 2008. Though specialized in regulatory compliance fields, the company helps clients in all industries transform their businesses using advanced custom IT solutions by providing Data Analytics, Customer Experience, and Digital Engineering solutions. For clients seeking the use of turn-key products, ECS also implements proven cloud and data management platforms such as ServiceNow, Splunk, and Amazon Web Services. Through engineering excellence, the ECS team is committed to enabling clients with smart data-driven solutions that improve customer engagement and staff productivity.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, financial services, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

