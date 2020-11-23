With effect from November 24, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 4, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ODD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015221304 Order book ID: 209566 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 24, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Odd Molly International AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ODD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015221312 Order book ID: 209567 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB