Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market Players Boost Polymer and Composite Production: Future Market Insights

Manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced and smart hose assemblies that can deliver predictive maintenance encase of leak detection, hence reduces interruption and maintenance costs.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / As per Future Marketing Insights (FMI), the global oil and gas hose assemblies market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020-2030. The market is mainly fueled by growing investments in oil & gas projects. The surge in demand for high-pressure hose assemblies all over varied industries such as chemical, agriculture, oil & gas, and others is further boosting the market growth.

"Market players are focusing on researches to enhance the overall performance of the oil & gas hose. Players are stressing on ascertaining better cost-efficiency to attain a competitive advantage. The market is thus foreseeing several launches, which will augur well in the approaching years." comments the FMI analyst.

Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market - Key Highlights

North America accounts for the majority of market share as a result of the presence of leading players and growing investments in the oil & gas ventures.

Midstream application type to foresee a surge in demand during the forecast period.

High-pressure intake category is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR during 2020-2030.

Polymers and composites remain majorly preferred among other material types.

Dock and hose assemblies to remain key beneficiary among other product category.

Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market - Drivers

Growing demand for downstream applications to spur overall market growth.

Increasing innovations in raw materials of hoes providing lucrative prospects throughout the forecast period.

Novel subsea technologies are the foremost contributor to the expansion of the market.

Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market - Restraints

Lack of skilled workers with the technical proficiency of oil & gas hoses is the key challenge for the market.

Less focus of manufacturers on technological advancements and the accessibility of few manufacturing raw materials are limiting growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted several different sectors, comprising the oil & gas hose assemblies market. The lockdown has led to closures of manufacturing plants, limiting sales in the market. The market is anticipated to incur a -7.2% decline in valuation during 2020. However, as per the market analysis, the market will recover from 2021 onwards, and then growing at a sturdy pace towards 2030 end.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the global market include Eaton Corporation Plc, Gates Corporation, Continental AG, ERIKS North America, Inc. Trelleborg AB, ParkerHannifin Corporation, ALFA GOMMA Spa, Manuli Hydraulics, and Kuriyama Holdings Corporation.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the oil and gas hose assemblies market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (dock loading hose assemblies, dump hose assemblies, FPSO water uptake hoses, jumper hose assemblies, bunkering hose assemblies, drilling mud hose assemblies, frac hose assemblies and other custom hose assemblies),material type (rubber, polymers and composites and metal) pressure intake (low pressure (500-1,000 psi), medium pressure (1,000-5,000 psi) and high pressure (above 5,000 psi)), application (upstream, midstream and downstream), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

