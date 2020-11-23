Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2020) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling in core holes MHB-7, MHB-8, and MHB-9 are complete. The core holes were placed to expand the sulfide copper porphyry mineralization intersected in historic drilling and to extend the known oxide mineralization. Three holes were drilled for a total of 4920 feet (1499.6 meters).

Hole Azimuth Inclination Length (ft) Length (m) MHB-7 0 -90 1473 449.0 MHB-8 125 -70 1635 498.3 MHB-9 315 -45 1812 552.3

All core was transported to a secured facility in Elko, Nevada where it is being detailed logged, sawed, and sampled. Thereafter, samples will be delivered to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko.





Figure 1

On-site "quick-logging" was encouraging. Zones of copper oxide, disseminated sulfides, sulfides in stockwork veins, and native copper were observed in the core.





Figure 2: MHB-9 Malachite on Fracture

Figure 3: MHB-9 Native Copper on Fractures



David Greenway, President & CEO, commented: "I am pleased with the substantial progress at Majuba this year. Our staged exploration approach continues to advance the project and provide encouragement that Majuba will become an important copper, silver, and gold porphyry project. I look forward to receiving the assay results from the deep core drilling."

Expanded Property Exploration Underway

The Company is also pleased to note that the property-wide geochemical and geophysical programs are proceeding well. Bam Bam was able to utilize its relationship with North American Exploration services to expedite completion of an expanded soils program. The additional samples extended the soil sample grid into new areas. Samples were submitted to ALS and initial results are expected in 4 to 6 weeks.

Bam Bam has a detailed drone magnetic survey scheduled for late December 2020/early January 2021. This program will add to the ground magnetic survey data collected in 2018. The recent RC drilling results (BBR News Release October 5, 2020) are highly correlative with the anomalous mag lows interpreted from the 2018 data.

Bam Bam's drilling and exploration program for next year is being finalized. The property-wide work will incorporate and expand the ongoing soil geochemistry and the deep IP geophysical surveys. The programs are planned to guide the District Level exploration at Majuba Hill. Final program layouts will be completed after all drill results have been returned.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using industry best practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill core is delivered by the Company's consulting geologist to the secure warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Drill core samples are sawed in half lengthwise, with one half placed in a labeled cloth sample bag. The samples are then transported directly to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS transports the prepared pulps to the analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23, which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver, and the other 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61, which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps, which are inserted in the analytical sample sequence. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

About the Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review, and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions, and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68727