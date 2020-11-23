The "UK Regional Colocation Market 2020-21: Poised for Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK regional data centre market (the market outside of London and the M25) is set to be the fastest-growing data centre sub-sector in the UK, and capacity could potentially double within the next three years. The report looks at where this capacity is going to appear and what the drivers are behind it.
What is covered by the report
- Putting the regional market into context with the entire UK data centre market
- A review by region of key operators and developments
- What is 'edge' and what impact have we seen in the UK and the US markets
- What has been the impact from Covid-19
- A review of pricing in the regional market and comparing it with the London market including analysis of 45 price points
- A two-page overview for every one of the 45 regional data centres on the data centre database
Who this report is aimed at
- Where is existing capacity in the regional market and where is new capacity going to come from?
- What is happening to colocation pricing in the regional market?
- Who are the key operators, where are the regional ecosystems?
- Is edge colocation really happening and if not, when will it?
- What kind of colocation packages are buyers looking for?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Section 1: Market overview
- The regional colocation market in the context
- The UK market as a whole
- The colocation market within London and the M25
- The regional UK colocation market
- Suppliers of regional UK colocation capacity
- Regional colocation review
- Eastern England
- Midlands
- North East England
- North West England
- South East, South and South West England
- Wales
- Scotland
- Northern Ireland
- The regional edge
- Edge lessons from the US
- Covid-19 impact on the European data centre industry
- 1. Hyperscale 80% of demand in Europe and health of this sector is key
- 2. Merger and acquisition activity continues
- 3. Share prices of industry participants continue to surge
- Covid-19 implications for the regional colocation market
- Key operators in the UK regional market
- Equinix Manchester
- Equinix MA05 and 06, Agecroft, Salford: 30MW new Manchester
- data centre campus
- Pulsant
- Node4
- Iomart plc
- Wholesale data centres in the regional UK market
- Commercial aspects of the wholesale data centre model
- Wholesale providers in the regional UK market
- Colocation pricing in the regional UK market
- Wholesale pricing
- Retail colocation pricing
- How does regional colocation pricing compare with London and the
- M25 market?
- London ecosystem pricing 2016-2020
- London non-ecosystem pricing 2016-2020
- Comparing regional UK colocation pricing with London
- Why is regional UK pricing at a premium compared to London non-ecosystem pricing?
- Regional colocation pricing summary
- Regional retail colocation packages (including
- part-racks)
- Successful retail colocation packages in the regional colocation market
- Quarter and half-rack colocation packages
- Quarter and half-rack pricing
- Summary of retail colocation packages in the UK regional market
- Regional space estimates (in '000 sq ft) March 2020
Section 2: UK regional data centres
- UK regional data centre location map
- 5NINES Northern Ireland
- AIMES, Kilby House
- aql Leeds DC1, DC2 and DC3
- aql Leeds DC5
- Ark Spring Park Campus, Corsham
- ASK4 Sheffield DC1
- Blue Chip, Bedford
- Cogeco Peer 1, Havant
- DataVita Glasgow
- Equinix MA1 (Telecity Williams Kilburn House) Manchester
- Equinix MA2 (Telecity Reynolds House) Manchester
- Equinix MA3 (Telecity Joule House) Manchester
- Equinix MA4 (Synergy House) Manchester
- GTP3 Data Centres, Birmingham
- Hardy Fisher Data Centre Leeds
- Host-IT, Milton Keynes
- Indectron Gloucester
- Iomart Glasgow DC1
- Iomart Leicester
- Iomart Nottingham
- LDeX 2 Manchester
- MIGSOLV The Gatehouse, Norwich
- Next-Generation Data, Newport
- Node4 Derby
- Node4 Northampton
- Node4 Wakefield
- Pulsant Edinburgh Medway (former Onyx)
- Pulsant Edinburgh Newbridge
- Pulsant Edinburgh South Gyle (formerly Scolocate)
- Pulsant Milton Keynes
- Pulsant Newcastle Central
- Pulsant Newcastle East
- Pulsant South Yorkshire
- Redcentric Harrogate
- SCC, Fareham
- ServerHouse Fareham Data Centre
- Six Degrees Birmingham South
- Stellium Newcastle data centre campus
- Teledata, Delta House, South Manchester
- The Bunker, Kent
- The Bunker, Newbury
- UKFast MaNOC4 Manchester
- UKFast MaNOC5, 6 7 Manchester
Companies Mentioned
- 4D
- 5Nines
- Aegis
- Aimes
- Amazon Web Services
- American Tower
- Amito
- Apple
- aql
- Ark Data Centres
- Ask4
- Blue Chip
- Blue Square Data
- BT Global Services
- CeretusIT
- CityFibre
- CogecoPeer1
- Colo Atl
- Crown Castle
- DartPoint
- Data Centre Intelligence Ltd
- Datavita
- Datum
- Dedipower
- Digital Realty Trust
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeMicro
- EdgePresence
- EE
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Exponential-e
- Global Switch
- GTP3
- Hardy Fisher
- Host-IT
- Indectron
- Infinity
- Interxion
- IO Data Centers
- Iomart
- IXEurope
- L51 Developments Ltd
- LDeX
- Level3/CenturyLink
- M247
- Memset
- Migsolv
- New Continuum Data Centres
- Next Generation Data
- Node4
- NTT
- Onyx
- Peer1
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pulsant
- PureDC
- Redcentric
- Redwire
- Santander
- SBA Communications
- SCC
- Scolocate
- Serverchoice
- Serverhouse
- Six Degrees
- Stellium
- Telecity
- Teledata
- Telehouse
- The Bunker
- UKFast
- UKGrid
- Vantage Data Centres
- Virtus
- Volta
- Zenium
