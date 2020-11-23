Anzeige
Montag, 23.11.2020
"Durchbruchsmeldung"! Kommt heute noch ein richtiger Höhenflug?
23.11.2020
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, November 23

Ashtead Group plc

23rdNovember 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q2 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31stOctober 2020 will be announced on 8thDecember 2020.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor conference call will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.


Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland
James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151

