Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc Appoints David Gilmour, Founder of FIJI Water, to Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a growing collection of e-commerce and experiential luxury assets including Algodon Fine Wines, a high-end leather accessories label Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as substantial real estate holdings, today announces the addition of David Gilmour to its Board of Advisors. As an advisor, Mr. Gilmour will consult on Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc's consumer products, hospitality, and marketing, as the company endeavors to expand its global reach with the distribution of new health and wellness products to be launched in 2021.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. feels Mr. Gilmour is an ideal fit for its advisory board due his shared values of product quality and philosophy, and his broad experience and successes; including having founded Fiji Water, the health & wellness products of Wakaya Perfection, as well as for cofounding with Peter Munk one of the largest gold companies in the world, Barrick Gold, and South Pacific Hotel Corporation, one of the largest hotel chains in the south pacific. Mr. Gilmour has also won multiple awards for his product packaging and designs.

In the wake of the global pandemic, the world is looking more at health and wellness than ever before. With this in mind, Mr. Gilmour has taken a keen interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc's subsidiaries, including Algodon Wine Estates' (www.algodonwineestates.com) wine, wellness, culinary and sport resort and e-commerce products, as well as its focus on promoting healthier lifestyles, wellness and rejuvenation of the mind, body and spirt. Algodon Wine Estates' 4,138 acre (1674 ha) world-class vineyard and luxury real estate development is located in the rolling hills of the Sierra Pintada Mountains in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. The estate's 325 acres of vineyards, as well as its fruit orchards and olive groves, fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, produce exceptional fruit in a natural environment. These values are strongly aligned with Mr. Gilmour's own most recent venture of the pure, potent organic wellness products of Wakaya Perfection, LLC, a purveyor of high impact and high status nutritional products.

As a health and wellness advocate, Mr. Gilmour's Wakaya Perfection (www.wakaya.com) is a mission-driven wellness enterprise on the 2,200-acre island paradise of Wakaya in the Fiji archipelago which, due to its high-nutrient virgin volcanic soil, served as the brand's very first location in the cultivation of its exclusive formula. Volcanic soil is hailed for its purity and multi-faceted rejuvenating properties that can naturally enhance the quality of lives. The brand's production has since branched out to the main island of Fiji, as well as to Nicaragua, which possess the same high nutrient volcanic ash soil. The company continues to seek out the best volcanic ash soil in the world to continue cultivating products of the highest caliber and service global demand. Wakaya Perfection's product line includes hand-cultivated organic ginger, turmeric, teas, and sea salts, all indigenous to the island of Wakaya. Wakaya Perfection seeks to create the world's most powerful health and wellness commodities for the consumer of today seeking integrity in their product selection; from the quality of its source, to the soil it is grown in, and then on to the shelves. Wakaya Perfection products have been distributed through luxury hotels, resorts, fine-dining establishments and luxury department stores.

"I was pleased to accept the invitation to join the advisory board of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc because after familiarizing myself with their various activities and assets, I've found they are engaged in areas that I have previously been involved and enjoyed developing and enhancing," says David Gilmour. "I look forward to working with Scott and his team while spiriting in a great future of growth together."

"We could not be more excited to have David join our Board of Advisors," says Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. "We feel confident that with David's superb global, real-world experience, he will be a vital asset and advisor throughout our subsidiaries for his marketing, design, hospitality, and advice on the future of quality health and wellness products. We believe his guidance can have a profoundly positive impact on our businesses, and can perhaps be a catalyst to help Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. grow exponentially in the years ahead. I am hopeful this step is the very first in what we envision to be a long and growing relationship of delivering quality health and wellness options to the world. On a personal note, I am very happy to learn from one of the world's great entrepreneurs. I could not be more excited about 2021 and beyond, and about returning to a new normal in a post Covid world."

Wakaya Perfection was founded by David H. Gilmour, founder of FIJI Water, and health and wellness advocate. The naturally harvested organic ginger, turmeric, sea salt and more, indigenous to the island of Wakaya, is hand-cultivated in virgin volcanic soil solely for its purity and multi-faceted rejuvenating properties that naturally enhance the quality of lives. Wakaya Perfection products have been distributed both online and through luxury hotels, resorts, fine-dining establishments and luxury department stores and are now marketed by Wakaya Perfection Independent Business Ambassadors. Visit wakayaperfection.com to learn more.

