Endurance Gold Corporation: Endurance Reports Commencement of Drilling at the Reliance Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report the commencement of a reverse circulation (RC) drill program on the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The initial shallow targets planned for testing in this drill program include the Imperial, Imperial North, Eagle and Eagle South targets. For access and logistical reasons drilling has commenced on the Imperial Zone where historic drilling has never tested the near surface exposures. Once further road preparation is completed the drill will be moved to the Eagle Targets.

The following table summarizes gold and antimony grade ("Sb %") for the Imperial, Imperial North, Eagle and Eagle South Zone channel samples collected during the 2020 program.

Royal Shear 2020 Channel Sample Results

(from northwest to southeast)

Outcrop Name Horizontal Channel Sample width (m) Gold (gpt) Sb % Imperial North 6.7 3.14 0.51 Imperial 3.7 2.69 0.03 Eagle 0 17.7 3.63 0.26 includes 3.7 7.19 0.13 & includes 4.9 6.35 0.72 Eagle 1 31.5 5.89 0.64 includes 9.1 9.69 0.45 Eagle 1 3.7 4.63 0.37 Eagle 2 1.8 5.28 0.17 Eagle 2 1.8 4.94 0.05 Eagle 3 23.5 4.88 0.22 includes 9.1 8.60 0.39 & includes 2.1 10.87 0.53 Eagle South 13.4 6.92 0.05 includes 9.6 8.97 0.07

An updated map showing the summary geology together with the complete summary of the 2020 channel sample results along the 1,100 meters ("m") exposed portion of the altered Royal Shear is appended below and available on the Company website.

The 2020 channel sample results for the Imperial North and Imperial Zone outcrops are now complete and summarized above. The Imperial North outcrop contains a mineralized shear strand which returned 3.14 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 6.7 m. This outcrop was previously chip sampled and returned 10 gpt gold over 5 m as reported in December 2019. Imperial North is interpreted to be a sub-parallel shear strand to the Imperial Zone. The Imperial Zone does not outcrop but is interpreted to have been partially identified in 2020 channel sampling which returned 2.69 gpt gold over 3.7 m before the outcrop disappears under cover. The last program of drilling in 2008 targeted the Imperial Zone and returned highlight drill intersection widths including 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m (est 1.8m true width) at depth on this Zone. The Crown channel sample results returned a maximum value of 1.22 gpt gold over 0.6 m. These results did not identify the source of the three contiguous 2020 soil samples at Crown that ran 11,000 ppb, 2,560 ppb and 1,190 ppb gold. There were no significant values from channel sampling at the Merit outcrop.

The Company is proud of its efforts to engage and inform the local communities including the First Nation communities. Engagement and dialogue continue with the affected First Nation communities to determine how we may be able to dovetail opportunities for mutually beneficial participation. As part of this engagement, the company has engaged a contractor from the Tsal'alh community to assist in implementing the drill program.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Channel samples were collected by a geologist and assistant using a hand-held electric hammer "demolition" chisel which extracts a continuous channel in outcrop horizontally across a pre-measured and marked outcrop face. In 2020 all rock and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

