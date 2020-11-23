Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Client ABB Named Winner in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Implementation of Trintech's Cadency solution lands firm in top slot of the Office of Finance category

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, announced today that its customer, ABB, a leading global engineering company, has been named the winner in the "Office of Finance" category of the 13th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. ABB's win is attributed to its innovative use of Trintech's Cadency solution, standardizing its Record to Report process and generating increased efficiency across its global team.

"Technology is essential but achieving the most from technology requires leadership to implement change," notes Robert Kugel, Senior Vice President and Research Director at Ventana Research. "We gave ABB and Trintech our 2020 Digital Leadership award for having successfully tackled an ambitious close process digitization and standardization project in a decentralized worldwide organization."

In its 13th year, the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards program showcases "the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improved efficiency, productivity and the performance of their organization." ABB partnered with Trintech and Capgemini to standardize the firm's Record to Report process, with a focus on balance sheet reconciliation, month-end closing and manual journal entries. With Trintech's Cadency solution, ABB realized greater efficiencies through streamlined policies designed to fit the needs of its specific compliance framework and more effectively manage live data to support its Record to Report process. Cadency has also provided ABB with scalability across the firm's global operations, centralizing core financial processes.

"Cadency has been instrumental in driving harmonization across our complex, multi-ERP environment," said Luca Condosta, Record to Report Group Finance Process Owner at ABB. "With the Cadency solution, we now have full visibility of our global closing and account reconciliation processes right at our fingertips."

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global engineering company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Media Contact:

Kristina Pereira Tully

Vested

650-464-0080

trintech@fullyvested.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617692/Trintech-Client-ABB-Named-Winner-in-13th-Annual-Ventana-Research-Digital-Leadership-Awards