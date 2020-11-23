Den 28 september 2020 gavs aktierna i Gunnebo Aktiebolag ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Altor Fund Manager AB och Stena Adactum AB, genom GB HoldCo AB ("GB HoldCo"), till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 17 november 2020 offentliggjorde GB HoldCo ett pressmeddelande med information om att GB HoldCo uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget och därför avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier samt verka för en avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 18 november 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Gunnebo Aktiebolag (GUNN, ISIN-kod SE0000195570, orderboks-ID 816). On September 28, 2020, the shares in Gunnebo Aktiebolag (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Altor Fund Manager AB and Stena Adactum AB, through GB HoldCo AB ("GB HoldCo"), to the shareholders in the Company. On November 17, 2020, GB HoldCo published a press release with information that GB HoldCo had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company and, therefore, intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On November 18, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in Gunnebo Aktiebolag (GUNN, ISIN code SE0000195570, order book ID 816). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB