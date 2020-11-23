VIP-Media: Helping Businesses Use Social Media To Grow: Jera Foster-Fell Finds Her Calling As A Social Media Coach And Content Creator

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / In just 5 short years, Jera Foster-Fell, also known as Jera Bean, went from a passionless office job to finding her calling as an influencer, content creator, and social media coach - all while making 6 figures a year, helping over 70 students graduate, and being named one of the top social media coaches of 2020.

In 2015, Jera recalls being in a dark period, wrought with anxiety, a lack of passion, and no friends to lean on. While scrolling through Instagram, on a whim, she bought a popular workout program from a health influencer she was following. This was a huge turning point as now, Jera finally had something positive and grounding in her life.

"I needed something positive and something grounding in my life and after years of struggle, and I found something that I finally felt excited about. The same day that I started the guide, I also created an instagram account to hold myself accountable. I instantaneously found so much joy in it. I found myself connecting daily to other women and it felt amazing to have a physical outlet in my life. And then, out of nowhere, I started to gain followers very quickly," Jera says.

Her account wasn't created with the goal of becoming an influencer - in fact, Jera notes that the word "influencer" didn't even exist back then. Nevertheless, within three months, Jera had amassed 10k followers, and within six months, she decided to leave her office job.

"I loved fitness, I loved social media, my following was growing- I knew that I could do something with all of these components," Jera says.

For two years, Jera was a SoulCycle instructor, learning more about the fitness industry and how to connect with clients. In 2018, she left SoulCycle to pursue content creation full-time, leading to the creation of her signature coaching course, The Social Media Saloon. The course is a three month group coaching program where Jera teaches business owners and creators how to master instagram by solidifying their online presence, building their communities, and turning followers into clients.

Her pivot toward social media coaching was motivated by two factors. Firstly, Jera looked at her goals from a strategic personal standpoint, asking herself if she wanted to be an influencer in ten years when she's 40 years old.

"Looking back on all of my pivots, and looking at how quickly the world of social media changes, I knew that anything could happen between now and when I'm older. I wanted to make a smart choice for my future by adding an additional revenue stream," Jera explains.

Secondly, Jera was motivated by something larger than herself and her future goals - she was motivated by her love of helping others.

"I get a profound sense of joy from helping other people and improving other people's lives. It's something that has always been important to me in some shape or form. When I combined that notion with realizing that I was full of social media knowledge, I knew I could harness the power of that to help others master these platforms that have become so ingrained in our lives and crucial to our businesses," Jera outlines.

With so many communities relying on social media to connect with others, especially during a pandemic, Jera sees the value in making it understandable to her clients. So many of us can tend to look at social media as complicated or a huge frustration, or at its best, a necessary thorn in their side. This apprehension is what Jera is trying to work against by teaching business owners and content creators not just how to use social media, but how to harness it as a powerful and positive tool.

Within the next year, you'll be able to follow Jera as she conquers a whole new platform - TikTok.

"TikTok is no longer just a platform for cute dances and lip syncing, so I'm excited to help business owners harness the potential power of this platform! From a business standpoint, TikTok is absolutely a great strategic platform to use, hence why I will be creating a course around it. Because of the potential for organic reach, it's great for brand awareness," Jera says.

With so much success in her professional life, within the next year, Jera aims to create more time for herself this upcoming year, unrelated to business.

"Working 12+ hour days for 7 days a week was the type of hustle necessary for me to launch and grow my business, but it's not sustainable. I'm learning more and more that I have to fill my own cup in order to continue to help others fill theirs," Jera says.

Be sure to follow Jera on Instagram and TikTok, and check out all her coaching services at the website here.

