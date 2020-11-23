The secondary battery market is expected to grow by USD 55.62 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. According to Technavio's research report, the market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID -19. The imposition of lockdowns worldwide resulted in a sharp decline in market demand as many businesses experienced a partial or complete shutdown. However, progressive steps are being taken by governments across the world to contain the spread of the pandemic. With businesses resuming their operations and situations getting back to normal, the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.
The advantages of lithium-ion battery is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Lithium-ion batteries have higher current density, longer power-holding capacity, and longer shelf life. They are also less expensive when compared to lead-acid batteries or NiMH batteries. In addition, factors such as improved production scale and the development of cost-effective production methods by vendors have further resulted in the decline of lithium-ion battery prices. This has increased the preference and adoption of lithium-ion batteries across various industries, which is driving market growth. However, the shortfalls of lead-acid batteries might restrict the market growth.
Secondary Battery Market: Technology Landscape
Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the lead-acid battery segment in 2019. Factors such as an increase in industrial and construction activities, high adoption of battery technology in the automotive industry and UPS applications, and growing adoption of EVs are driving the growth of the segment in the secondary battery market.
Secondary Battery Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 64% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the rising adoption of both ICE vehicles and EVs and an increase in the demand for ESSs in utility and automotive applications are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.
China and Japan are the key markets for secondary batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Clarios
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
